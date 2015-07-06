Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, one day after sustaining a left oblique strain during a start.

RHP Doug Fister faces Cincinnati on Monday, looking to bounce back from a bad outing in his last start, Wednesday against Atlanta, in which he gave up four runs on seven hits while walking two batters. Fister has been solid in July during his time with the Nationals, last season going 4-0 with a 2.36 ERA over the course of four starts during the month.

RF Bryce Harper tied his career high by drawing his 61st walk of the season in the third inning Sunday. Harper, who leads the majors in on-base percentage, drew 61 walks in 118 games in 2013. He equaled that mark in his 76th contest this year. “He’s patient, he’s calm,” manager Matt Williams said.

RHP Tanner Roark could be in line to take RHP Stephen Strasburg’s spot in the rotation, although manager Matt Williams said Roark would get a couple of days off after going 4 1/3 innings in relief of Strasburg on Saturday. Roark was a starter for the Nationals last season, compiling a 15-10 mark. He has been used primarily out of the bullpen this season, although he has made six starts.

RHP Taylor Jordan was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday and will take on the long-relief role in the Washington bullpen, at least for the next few games, according to manager Matt Williams. Jordan is 0-2 with an 8.44 ERA for the Nationals this season.

CF Denard Span saw his 23-game on-base streak end with an 0-for-4 evening. During the streak, Span was .319 with 14 walks, 15 runs and a .415 on-base percentage.

SS Ian Desmond is now mired in an 0-for-17 skid after going hitless in four at-bats Sunday. Desmond was the victim of a couple of great, diving defensive plays to rob him of two hits. His average has plummeted to .212.