Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

INF Wilmer Difo was recalled Friday for the third time this season. He’s been in six games this season. In the minors this year, he’s batting a combined .296 at Class A Potomac and Double-A Harrisburg.

RHP Tanner Roark started well and ended poorly in his relief stint. He came on in the ninth of a 2-2 tie and struck out the first two Orioles hitters easily. Roark even made some good pitches before 2B Jonathan Schoop reached out and lined a solo homer to left for a 3-2 victory. “The pitch that went out of the ballpark is not a bad pitch,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “He got out and hooked a slider. It’s a small ballpark and he just got it out. That’s the way this park plays sometimes.”

CF Michael A. Taylor continues to develop. His RBI single in the fifth inning gave the Nationals the lead, and Taylor now has reached safely in 22 of his last 24 games. Taylor finished the night 2-for-3 overall.

RHP Aaron Barrett, on the disabled list with a biceps strain since June 12, came back from rehab and was put back on to the active roster. Barrett came on in Friday’s loss and struck out two in the one scoreless inning he pitched.

CF Denard Span got some good news on Friday. After visiting a specialist to check on his back tightness/spasms, an MRI also revealed no structural problems. The Nationals then placed him on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 7, with a new set of strengthening exercises that they hope will allow him to return quickly. “Hopefully, in 15 days, he’ll be back,” Williams said.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann was placed on paternity leave before Friday’s game as his wife had a baby girl earlier in the day. But he’ll return to Baltimore and start the middle game of this three-game series.

LHP Gio Gonzalez continued his recent string of strong starts on Friday. He often teased the Orioles with his good off-speed pitches -- especially the change-up -- and allowed only one run in six innings plus one batter. But Baltimore’s late rally for a 3-2 victory left him with a no-decision. Gonzalez struck out five and walked three, the first time in 20 games the Nationals didn’t walk more than two in a game. That’s the longest streak in the majors since 1900.