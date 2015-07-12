Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RF Bryce Harper hadn’t fared well against the Orioles, especially in the power department, before Saturday. He broke out of that a bit with a solo homer in the sixth inning off RHP Miguel Gonzalez. Harper hadn’t ever homered against Baltimore and was just 4-for-24 at Camden Yards. “I can’t stand (the park) actually,” he said. “I can’t see very well. Hopefully in the day time tomorrow, I see it better. I feel it’s a little dark.”

LHP Sammy Solis was optioned to Double-A Harrisburg to make space for RHP Jordan Zimmermann. In six games this season for the Nationals, Solis is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA.

2B Danny Espinosa has helped the Nationals with his versatility in the field and consistency at the plate this season. He came through again in Saturday’s game, crushing a three-run homer that gave Washington the lead for good in a 7-4 victory. Espinosa finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs plus a beautiful bunt single and two runs scored. “He’s kept us afloat a little bit, played all over the diamond, done everything that we’ve asked him to do and then some,” manager Matt Williams said.

CF Michael A. Taylor got two RBI singles Saturday in the win and now has reached base in 23 of his last 25 games. The team needs him now especially because starting CF Denard Span will be on the disabled list until later in the month with back issues.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann certainly had a wild weekend. His wife, Mandy, gave birth to a girl (Ava Kristeen) early Friday. Zimmermann returned to the team Saturday and threw five innings, getting the win despite allowing four runs on nine hits after being reinstated from the paternity list. “I‘m sure it wasn’t one of my better outings,” he said. “It could have been a lot worse.”

RHP Max Scherzer will be the starter for the final game of this series on Sunday. Manager Matt Williams made that announcement before Saturday’s game and said that means Scherzer will not pitch in the All-Star Game -- although the veteran is going to go to enjoy the festivities.