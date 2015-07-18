Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) threw on July 16 and 17, according to manager Matt Williams. The manager is not sure if Strasburg would need to make one or two minor league rehab starts before coming off the DL. Williams said he would need to pitch at least five innings in a minor league rehab game before joining the Nationals.

OF Bryce Harper was on base all three times and drove in a run Friday in a game that was suspended after five innings due to power failure. Harper also made a nice catch in right after he turned the wrong way on a fly ball.

RHP Tanner Roark came on in the fifth inning Friday after the first power failure, as starter Jordan Zimmermann was pulled. Roark then hit a double and scored in the fifth on a homer by Yunel Escobar.

LHP Sammy Solis was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on Friday as RHP David Carpenter was put on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. Solis is 1-0 with an ERA of 4.50 in six games out of the bullpen this year for the Nationals.

INF Anthony Rendon (left quad strain) took groundballs during a workout July 16 and again July 17 before a game with the Dodgers. “That was a good sign,” said manager Matt Williams. Rendon went on the disabled list June 26.

OF Jayson Werth (left wrist contusion) was the designated hitter on July 17 for Class A Potomac in a minor league rehab game and was hitless in three at-bats. He played the outfield on July 16 for Potomac.

OF Denard Span (back tightness) continued to make progress after going on the DL July 10. “He is real close to getting back out there,” manager Matt Williams said July 17.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann made the start at home Friday against the Dodgers. In his last start, he went just five innings in Baltimore and got the win while allowing four runs and nine hits just a day after his wife, Mandy, gave birth to a girl, Ava. This time, he gave up three hits and two runs in four innings in a game that was suspended by power failure after a bank of lights down the third-base line went out three times. He did not return after the first delay of one hour, 22 minutes. “I just played catch, and then I shut it down for 15 minutes and pretty much counted that as an inning. Then I threw 15 minutes later, played catch and counted that as another inning. Once I got seven innings in, an hour delay, it doesn’t pay to go back out there and risk getting hurt,” he said. Zimmermann feels he will be ready to pitch again in four or five days. “We’ll see what (manager Matt Williams) says,” Zimnermann said.

1B Ryan Zimmerman (left foot plantar fasciitis) took part in pregame batting practice and took throws at first base July 17. “He had a full workout today,” said manager Matt Williams. Zimmerman went on the DL on June 11.