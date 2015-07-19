Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Drew Storen picked up his 28th save Saturday in the completion of the suspended game from Friday against the Dodgers. Storen allowed the first two batters to reach base in the ninth but struck out Joc Pederson to end the game.

RHP Doug Fister started Saturday at home against the Dodgers. He gave up three singles and a run in the second inning as the Dodgers took a 1-0 lead. Fister allowed three runs in the fifth and was charged with the loss as he gave up four runs in five innings. “Everybody’s got a long layoff,” manager Matt Williams said. “I think today his velocity was much better -- 87, 88 mph -- but he wasn’t really finding the arm slot as much as he wanted to. A couple of ground balls got him through.” Fister said, “I think it’s a matter of finding it first. I’ve been fighting myself since coming back, but I think getting back out there in five days will make a big difference.” Fister has an 4.30 ERA this year.

OF Bryce Harper reached base all four times, with three walks, in the suspended game that ended Saturday. That meant Harper reached base in 19 of 39 trips to the plate since July 2 at Atlanta. He homered in the ninth inning -- his 27th home run of the year -- in the regular game Saturday against reliever Kenley Janssen after striking out three times against Clayton Kershaw. “He put on a clinic today,” Harper said of Kershaw. “Really went out there and pitched like the MVP he is, and it was pretty devastating because we tried to go in there and do what we could, but he’s the best pitcher in baseball, so it’s pretty tough.”

INF Danny Espinosa left the game on Saturday against the Dodgers in the top of the ninth inning after he dived for a single to right by Adrian Gonzalez. “We anticipate he’ll be OK. We’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “He never comes out. But when I got out there, he just said they both cramped up on him. He was still cramped when he was walking off the field, so he’s getting some fluids and we’ll see how he is tomorrow.” Espinosa has been a key this year for the Nationals while playing second, short, third, first and left. Before this year, he had never played in the majors at third, first or left. He has had to fill in for injured infielders Ryan Zimmerman, Yunel Escobar and Anthony Rendon while also being the regular second baseman for much of the year. Espinosa is hitting .255 with 10 homers after he batted .219 last year and .158 in 2013.

INF Anthony Rendon began a minor league rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Saturday. He went on the DL on June 26 with a left quad strain. Rendon is hitting .290 in 69 at-bats for the Nationals this year with no homers and five RBIs. He had two hits in two trips to the plate Saturday against the Dodgers before he was taken out for a pinch-runner after he played third base.

OF Matt den Dekker hit his first career pinch-homer on Saturday as the Nationals beat the Dodgers 5-3. It was the second homer of the year for den Dekker, who was acquired from the New York Mets in late March for veteran reliever Jerry Blevins. In the regular game on Saturday, den Dekker made the last out in the eight as the last batter faced by Clayton Kershaw, who fanned 14 batters and did not give up a run.

OF Jayson Werth made his third minor league rehab appearance with Class A Potomac on Saturday. Werth is hitting .208 in 101 at-bats with two homers and 12 RBIs for the Nationals this year. He was the DH for Potomac on Saturday and had one hit in his first two trips to the plate.

RHP Max Scherzer will get the ball for the series finale on Sunday against fellow All-Star Zack Greinke of the Dodgers. The two pitchers have combined for a 1.76 ERA and 256 strikeouts this year. Scherzer last pitched July 12 in Baltimore and did not appear in the All-Star Game on Tuesday. His regularly scheduled day to pitch would have been Friday, but manager Matt Williams wanted to give Scherzer a few extra days of rest going into the second half of the season.

INF Yunel Escobar had three hits and two RBIs in the suspended game against the Dodgers that ended Saturday. It was the 27th multi-hit game of the year for Escobar, in his first year in Washington. Escobar was hitless in four trips in the regular game Saturday while batting cleanup behind Bryce Harper. Escobar is hitting .322 this season.