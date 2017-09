RHP Abel De Los Santos had his contract purchased by the Nationals from Double-A Harrisburg on Monday. In 26 relief appearances for Harrisburg this season, De Los Santos went 4-4 with six saves and a 2.65 ERA. The 22-year-old has no major league experience.

OF Jayson Werth was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL to make room for RHP Abel De Los Santos on the Nationals’ 40-man roster. Werth has been out since May 16 due to a broken left wrist.