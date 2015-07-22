Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

INF Wilmer Difo was optioned to Double-A Harrisburg to make room for RHP Joe Ross on the 25-man roster. Difo had one hit in eight at-bats for the Nationals.

INF Wilmer Difo was sent to Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday to make room for RHP Joe Ross, who made the start against the Mets. A top infield prospect, Difo has one hit in eight at-bats this year for the Nationals.

RHP Abel de Los Santos, who was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on Monday, made his big league debut on Tuesday against the Mets. He came on in the ninth in place of Tanner Roark, who allowed four runs in the ninth. The rookie retired two batters without giving up a hit or run.

RHP Joe Ross made his fourth career start on Tuesday against the Mets. He was called up from Triple-A Syracuse, where he made five starts, to face New York. He gave up three runs, two earned, in 6 1/3 innings and was charged with the loss as he fell to 2-2. “I felt good. I wanted to stay in and try to pitch out of it” in the seventh, he said. It was his first major league start since June 19, when he beat the Pirates at home the day before Max Scherzer threw his no-hitter against Pittsburgh.

OF Bryce Harper has now reached base 18 games in a row after he was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning Tuesday. He was hitless in the game - the first time he has been held without a hit in back-to-back games since May 4-5 versus Miami.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon. He has not lost since June 17 and is 3-0 with an ERA of 1.99 in his last five starts. He went just four innings in his last start at home Friday against the Dodgers, as he did not return after a power failure delayed the game for the first of three times.

C Wilson Ramos was mired in a hitting slump before he hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning. That gave the Nationals a 2-1 lead over Jacob deGrom and the Mets. Ramos was hitting .087 in his previous seven games before Tuesday and was hitless in eight previous at-bats during the homestand. Ramos has five go-ahead homers this year.