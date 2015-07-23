Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) is slated to throw a simulated game Friday. He could make a minor league rehab appearance soon.

RHP Doug Fister will start on Thursday in Pittsburgh against the Pirates. Fister has made 12 starts and has allowed 83 hits in 69 innings. He has not shown he is the same pitcher as last year when he won 16 games.

OF Bryce Harper has now reached base 19 games in a row. He had two singles and a walk and is hitting .333.

INF Danny Espinosa continued to show his worth Wednesday. He began the game at second and then moved to third when Yunel Escobar left the game in the last of the second. Espinosa came through with a game-winning double in the eighth.

OF Matt den Dekker had one hit and a career-high three walks as he reached base in all four trips to the plate. The former Mets outfielder is hitting .189.

OF Michael A. Taylor had two hits and three RBIs in 4-3 win Wednesday. He had a two-run single in the eighth to tie the game at 3 in the eighth. He is hitting .343 with two outs and runners in scoring position in 35 at-bats.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann started the series finale on Wednesday afternoon. He was not involved in the decision as he allowed seven hits and three runs in seven innings. The Nationals won, 4-3, with three runs in the eighth. “It was huge. It was big for us,” Zimmermann said of taking two of three games in the series.

INF Yunel Escobar left the game in the second inning as he favored his left wrist. X-rays were negative, manager Matt Williams said after the game. He is hitting .321 with five homers.