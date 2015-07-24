Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister had his road woes continue Thursday night as he allowed four runs and nine hits in five innings with no walks and six strikeouts to take the loss at Nationals fell 7-3 at Pittsburgh. Fister is 1-4 with a 5.46 ERA in six starts away from home this season. At 3-6, he is three games under .500 for the first time since 2012 when he was pitching for Detroit. Manager Matt Williams believes Fister’s inability to control his sinking fastball is at the root of his problems.

INF Anthony Rendon, on the disabled list since June 25 with a left quadriceps strain, played all nine innings at third base on Thursday night for high Class A Potomac on his rehab assignment. Rendon went 0-for-4 in a 3-1 loss to Frederick in the Carolina League. The Nationals are hopeful he could be activated before the four-game series at Pittsburgh ends Sunday, though they want him to also see some action at second base at Potomac, where he is 6-for-14 in five games.

OF Reed Johnson, who has been on the disabled list since April 29 with a left calf strain, reported to the Nationals’ spring training facility in Viera, Fla., on Thursday. The Nationals want to make sure he can run the bases without pain before sending to one of their farm clubs on a rehab assignment.

LF Jayson Werth, on the disabled list since May 16 with a fractured left wrist, did not play for Triple-A Syracuse on his rehab assignment Thursday after playing a full game Wednesday as the designated hitter. Werth had a scheduled workout day Thursday and is expected to play again Friday.

1B Ryan Zimmerman, on the disabled list since June 10 with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, played seven innings in a rehab game Thursday night for Double-A Harrisburg and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in a 6-2 loss to Bowie in the Eastern League. He is 1-for-7 in three games with Harrisburg.

RHP Max Scherzer (10-8, 2.09 ERA) will face the Pirates on Friday night. Schilling threw a no-hitter against them on June 20 in Washington, losing a perfect game bid with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning when he hit OF Jose Tabata with a pitch in the right elbow. Scherezer is 1-3 with a 3.25 ERA in his last four starts. He is 2-2 with a 2.75 ERA against the Pirates in six career starts.

3B Yunel Escobar underwent a CT scan on his left wrist and hand Thursday and no damage was found.

SS Ian Desmond went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, his ninth of the season and 100th of his career. Desmond is showing signs of reversing his season-long slump as he has gone 7-for-13 (.538) in his last four games to lift his batting average to .217.