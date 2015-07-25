Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) pitched a 51-pitch simulated game Friday before the Nationals lost 7-5 at Pittsburgh and is expected to make a four-inning start in the minor leagues on a rehab assignment sometime next week. Strasburg, who has been on the disabled list since July 5, faced INF Emmanuel Burriss and C Jose Lobaton.

RF Bryce Harper took part in batting practice for one of the few times this season as he avoids taking too many swings in an attempt to protect a sore right hand. Harper said he tweaked the hand on Wednesday in a game against the New York Mets and wanted to test it.

1B Clint Robinson was scratched from the starting lineup about 15 minutes before the start of Friday night’s game at Pittsburgh because of illness. However, he entered in the sixth inning to play first base and went 0-for-2. When Robinson was removed from the original lineup, 1B/OF Tyler Moore shifted from left field to first base and OF Matt den Dekker started in left field.

INF Anthony Rendon (left quadriceps strain) could be activated from the disabled list Tuesday when the Nationals open a three-game series in Miami. He has been out since June 25 with a left quadriceps strain. Rendon was the designated hitter for high Class A Potomac on Friday night on his rehab assignment and went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a run scored and a strikeout. In six games with Potomac, he is 8-for-17 (.471) with two doubles.

LF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went 1-for-4 with a run scored Friday night for Triple-A Syracuse on his rehab assignment. He played nine innings in the field in 3-2 loss to Lehigh Valley in 11 innings in an International League game. Werth, who has been on the DL since May 16, is 5-for-16 (.313) in four games with Syracuse after going 3-for-13 (.231) with a home run in six games at Potomac.

CF Denard Span (back spasms) continues to do back-strengthening exercises but there is no timetable for when he might be activated from the DL or even begin baseball activities. He has been out since July 7.

LHP Gio Gonzalez (7-4, 3.93) will start Saturday night at Pittsburgh. Gonzalez is 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA in his last four starts. The Nationals have won each of Gonzalez’s six career starts against the Pirates and he is 3-0 with a 2.95 ERA in those games.

1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) served as the designated hitter for Double-A Harrisburg on his rehab assignment and went 0-for-4 in a 5-1 loss to Bowie in an Eastern League game. Zimmerman, who has been on the DL since June 10, is 1-for-11 (.091) in four games with Harrisburg.

3B Yunel Escobar (sore left wrist) was not in the lineup for a second straight game and remains day-to-day. 2B Danny Espinosa again started at third base with Escobar out and INF Dan Uggla started at second base. Escobar took batting practice with his wrist taped and there is a chance he could start Saturday night.

SS Ian Desmond went 1-for-3 with his second home run in as many days, two runs scored a walk and a strikeout as he extended his hitting streak to five games. Desmond is 8-for-16 (.500) during the streak to raise his batting average to .218.