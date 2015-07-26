Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Abel de los Santos was optioned to Double-A Harrisburg to clear a roster spot for INF Anthony Rendon. He allowed one run in 1 1/3 innings in the first two relief appearance of his major league career.

RHP Joe Ross (2-2, 2.70) will make the fifth start of his major league career Sunday at Pittsburgh. The 22-year-old rookie beat the Pirates on June 19 at Washington, allowing one run in 7 1/3 innings.

LF Bryce Harper went 1-for-5 with a double, extending his streak of reaching base to 22 games. Harper is just 7-for-33 (.212) at PNC Park, the only National League ballpark in which he has not hit a home run.

INF Anthony Rendon was activated from the disabled list and started at second base in a 9-3 win at Pittsburgh. He went 0-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and three strikeouts. Rendon missed 25 games because of a left quadriceps strain.

LHP Gio Gonzalez was not feeling well before the game but managed to get through five-plus innings for the win. He gave up three runs, only one earned. Gonzalez is 4-0 in his last five starts and also improved to 4-0 against the Pirates.

3B Yunel Escobar returned to the lineup after missing two games with a sore left wrist. He went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored.

SS Ian Desmond went 2-for-3 and homered for a third consecutive game, hitting a two-run shot. Desmond extended his hitting streak to six games, during which he is 10-for-19 (.526). That follows a stretch in which he was hitless in 16 at-bats over five games.