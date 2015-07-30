Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister, 31, gets the start on Wednesday against the Marlins, and he will be trying to snap out of a season-long slump. Fister (3-6, 4.50 ERA) is having his worst year since he went 3-12 for Seattle in 2011. His record in the past four seasons entering 2015 was a sterling 48-26. His current ERA would be a career worst if it holds. Even in his 3-12 year with Seattle, his ERA was relatively good at 3.33.

LF Matt den Dekker was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for LF Jayson Werth, who was activated from the disabled list Tuesday. Den Dekker batted .184 with two homers and five RBIs in 49 at-bats over 26 games with the Nationals this season.

C Dan Butler was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Tuesday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired RHP Jonathan Papelbon. Butler was hitting .231/.315/.312 with one homer and 20 RBIs in 64 games for Triple-A Syracuse this season.

LF Jayson Werth was activated off the disabled list on Tuesday. Werth, who had a fractured left wrist, had not played since May 15. He is hitting .210 with two homers and 12 RBIs. But he totaled 41 homers in his two previous seasons. He went 1-for-4 on Tuesday.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (8-6) did not pitch poorly in a loss against the Marlins on Tuesday, allowing three runs in six innings. He allowed two walks, but both were intentional. He allowed eight hits, but only one was for extra bases. He was efficient, throwing 76 pitches, 50 for strikes. But it was that one extra-base hit that really hurt him -- a leadoff triple by Dee Gordon in the sixth inning. That ignited the Marlins’ winning two-run rally.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon, who turns 35 in November, was acquired by the Nationals on Tuesday. Papelbon has 342 career saves, including 17 this year. He entered this season with a streak of nine consecutive seasons with at least 29 saves. Now that he is with a winning team in the Nationals, he figures to have the opportunities to reach 29 once again. He has a 1.59 ERA this year, which is below his excellent career mark of 2.32.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon was traded to Washington on Tuesday for RHP Nick Pivetta, who is pitching in Double-A and was ranked as the Nationals’ 10th-best prospect. The Phillies are picking up a large portion of Papelbon’ salary for this season. Papelbon will be the closer for the Nationals, bumping RHP Drew Storen to a setup role. “We didn’t want to just get rid of him,” Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. said in a news conference in Philadelphia. “He had an extraordinary career with us. The fact of the matter is, he was as good as advertised and maybe better. We just didn’t play very well around him. Unfortunately, we didn’t have the kind of club that was the reason for him to be here.” Papelbon was 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA in 37 outings with the Phillies this season, going 17-for-17 in save opportunities.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was activated off the disabled list on Tuesday. Zimmerman, who had plantar fasciitis, had not played since June 9. He is hitting .215 with five homers and 34 RBIs. But he hit a total of 51 homers from 2012 to 2013. He went 2-for-3 on Tuesday.

INF Emmanuel Burriss was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday to clear a roster spot for the return of 1B Ryan Zimmerman from the disabled list. Burriss went 2-for-3 with two walks in five games for Washington.