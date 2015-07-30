Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg made a rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits in four innings. He struck out five and walked one. Strasburg has been on the disabled list since July 5 due to a left oblique strain.

RHP Drew Storen, who is 29-for-31 in save situations this year, lost his job as Nationals closer on Tuesday when the team acquired Jonathan Papelbon. Storen, perhaps, is paying for playoff leads he lost in 2012 to the Cardinals and last year to the Giants. But Storen, who turns 28 on August 11, is arbitration eligible next year and can be a free agent after the 2016 season. He has a 1.73 ERA this year, which would be the second best of his six-year major-league career, trailing only last year’s 1.12 mark. He also has a 1.018 WHIP, which is slightly better than his career average of 1.119. And his strikeout rate per nine innings (10.9) is the best of his career.

Doug Fister, 31, got the win on Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing four hits, one walk and two runs in six innings. Even with the win, Fister (4-6, 4.39 ERA) is having his worst year since he went 3-12 for Seattle in 2011. His record in the past four seasons entering 2015 was a sterling 48-26. His current ERA would be a career worst if it holds. Even in his 3-12 year with Seattle, his ERA was relatively good at 3.33. On Wednesday, though, Fister was solid. He fell behind 1-0 in the second inning but then kept his team in the game and earned the win.

LHP Sammy Solis was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse after the Nationals activated RHP Jonathan Papelbon. Solis had been called up July 17. He’s 1-1 with a 5.54 ERA in 10 games (13 innings pitched) with the Nationals in 2015.

CF Denard Span, who has been plagued by back pain since early June, is still not able to play. It is his third injury of the year. He had surgery in March to repair a core muscle, and he suffered a knee injury in May. Then came the back injury. But even though he has been limited to 59 games this year, Span still entered Wednesday tied for the team lead with 11 steals (he has not yet been caught). He is hitting .304, which ranks third on the team. And his defense in center is above average. Span, 31, a former first-round pick of the Twins, could really help the Nationals if he is able to get healthy.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon was activated by Washington on Wednesday after being acquired one day earlier for RHP Nick Pivetta, who is pitching in Double-A and was ranked as the Nationals’ 10th-best prospect. Papelbon will take over the closer role for the Nationals, bumping RHP Drew Storen to a setup role. Papelbon was 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA in 37 outings with the Phillies this season, going 17-for-17 in save opportunities.

RHP Max Scherzer will make his 21st start of the season on Thursday when the Nationals conclude their three-game series against the Marlins. Scherzer leads the Nationals with 10 wins and three complete games. He leads Washington’s starters with a 2.33 ERA and an 0.832 WHIP. He has pitched so well that how he has lost eight games this season is hard to fathom. Suffice to say, the Nationals’ injury-plagued offense has not supported Scherzer, who turned 31 on Monday. Scherzer, 101-58 in his big-league career, has never lost more than 11 games in a season. In eight losses this season, though, Washington has scored a combined total of seven runs.