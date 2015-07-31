Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (oblique) made a rehab start at Triple-A on Wednesday night.

RF Bryce Harper, 22, reached 84 career homers on Wednesday. Marlins manager Dan Jennings compared Harper to former Yankees great Mickey Mantle, who had exactly 84 homers at the end of the 1954 season, when he was also 22 years old. Mantle finished with 536 homers for his career. As for Harper, four of his eight multi-homer games have come against the Marlins. He went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk on Thursday and is now hitting .335.

CF Michael Taylor, who went 2-for-2 with a walk on Thursday against the Marlins, has done a good job filling in for injured starter Denard Span. Entering Thursday, Span was fifth in the majors with a .397 batting average with runners in scoring position. He has 31 RBIs in 58 at-bats in those situations.

LHP Gio Gonzalez faces the Mets in New York on Friday, the first of a crucial series between the top two teams in the N.L.East.

1B Ryan Zimmerman homered against the Marlins on Thursday, hitting a 2-2 pitch on an 82 mph pitch from Dan Haren. It was Zimmerman’s 24th homer against the Marlins, the most he has hit against any club. Among active players, Zimmerman ranks fifth in the number of homers hit against the Marlins. It was Zimmerman’s sixth homer of the season, his first since being activated off the disabled list on Tuesday and No. 190 for his career, a Nationals record. Zimmerman also had a double, going 2-for-4.

RHP Max Scherzer pitched seven scoreless innings against the Marlins on Thursday, allowing just three hits and three walks as the Nationals won, 1-0. He lowered his ERA to 2.22. The Marlins put a runner on second in the first, sixth and seventh innings, but could not get a clutch ig hit off of Scherzer. With runners in scoring position, the Marlins went 0-for-3 against Scherzer.