Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross will look to become the second member of his family to beat the New York Mets this week when he takes the mound for the Nationals on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Citi Field. Ross’ older brother, San Diego Padres RHP Tyson Ross, earned the win after allowing two runs over five innings in the Padres’ 7-3 win on Wednesday. The younger Ross took the loss in his most recent start last Sunday, when he allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings as the Nationals fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-1. It was the fifth time in as many big league starts that Ross has allowed three runs or less. This will be Ross’ second start against the Mets. He took the loss July 21, when he gave up three runs (two earned) over 6 1/3 innings as the Nationals fell, 7-2, at Nationals Park.

RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) is expected to make his second and likely final rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Monday. Strasburg, who was injured during his start for the Nationals July 4 and went on the disabled list the next day, pitched for Syracuse on Wednesday, when he gave up three runs over four innings while throwing 64 pitches. He is expected to throw 80-85 pitches on Monday. Strasburg is 5-5 with a 5.16 ERA for the Nationals and has made just 13 starts due to neck and oblique injuries.

RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder soreness) is seeking a second opinion after suffering lingering soreness during a recent throwing session. Carpenter was placed on the disabled list July 17, retroactive to July 12. The Nationals hope the visit to the doctor by Carpenter will give them an idea of when he can resume throwing. Carpenter is 0-1 this season with a 4.30 ERA in 30 games between the Nationals and New York Yankees, who dealt him to Washington on June 11.

CF Denard Span (back spasms) continues to work with a physical therapist in Washington, D.C. Manager Matt Williams said Friday that Span, who was placed on the disabled list July 10 (retroactive to July 7), is working on strengthening his core muscles. Span underwent a pair of “core muscle” surgeries during the winter and didn’t debut for the Nationals this season until April 19. Williams expects Span to be evaluated soon by Nationals doctors, after which he may be cleared to resume baseball activities. Span is hitting .304 with five homers, 22 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 59 games.