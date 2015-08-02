FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 3, 2015 / 3:24 AM / 2 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Joe Ross hasn’t surrendered more than one walk in any of his first six career starts.

OF Bryce Harper recorded his team-leading 31st multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 in the 3-2 loss to the Mets. “He’s having a great season with some really special moments,” said Washington manager Matt Williams, “but I think there’s a long way to go. I think there’s a lot of untapped potential there. He will have days where you can’t get him out and other days a little bit different. That’s the nature of any player, especially a guy that’s 22.”

OF Jayson Werth saw his batting average dip to .203 after the 3-2 loss to New York on Saturday. He went 0-for-3. But Washington manager Matt Williams isn’t concerned. “He’s got to get back in the swing being out for a couple of months,” he said, “Early on it was a struggle for him coming out of the spring. He’s a professional hitter. It will come.”

OF Dennard Span has started to do some baseball activity, hitting in the cage and running. “We’ll look to get him on the field next week and see where he’s at,” said Washington manager Matt Williams. Span has been on the DL with back spasms since the All-Star break.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
