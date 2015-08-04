Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister will look to win two straight starts for the first time this season when he takes the mound for the Nationals on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Diamondbacks at Nationals Park. Fister earned the victory last Wednesday, when he gave up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings as the Nationals beat the Marlins 7-2. It was Fister’s first win since June 25. Fister hasn’t won back-to-back starts since he ended last season by winning his final four starts. This will be Fister’s second career start against the Diamondbacks. He didn’t factor into the decision the first time he opposed Arizona on May 14, 2014, when Fister allowed one run over seven innings in the Nationals’ 5-1 win at Chase Field.

2B Anthony Rendon ended a home run drought of more than 10 months Sunday night, when he hit a solo shot in the first inning of the Nationals’ 5-2 loss to the Mets. Rendon, who finished 3-for-4 and missed the cycle by a triple, hadn’t homered since Sept. 26, 2014. He has played in just 26 of the Nationals’ 103 games this season due to knee and quad injuries. Rendon is hitting .286 with one homer and seven RBIs.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann was done in by an untimely spate of homers Sunday night, when he served up three blasts in a five-pitch span in the Nationals’ 5-2 loss to the Mets. The three homers provided all of New York’s runs. Zimmermann didn’t allow a hit until RF Curtis Granderson’s two-out, two-run shot. Mets 2B Daniel Murphy homered on the following pitch. Two pitches later, CF Yoenis Cespedes singled, and 1B Lucas Duda hit the next pitch for a two-run homer. Zimmermann, who hadn’t allowed three homers in a game since Aug. 19, 2013, allowed the five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings. He is 8-7 with a 3.54 ERA in a team-high 22 starts.

3B Yunel Escobar hit a solo homer Sunday in the Nationals’ 5-2 loss to the Mets. It was the lone hit in four at-bats for Escobar, who hit .308 (4-for-13) in the three-game series. Escobar ranks seventh in the National League with a .314 batting average and also has six homers and 32 RBIs in 92 games.