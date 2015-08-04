Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) made a rehab start Monday for Triple-A Syracuse against Pawtucket, the top farm team of the Red Sox. He gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings with an impressive 11 strikeouts and no walks while throwing 85 pitches, 55 for strikes. Strasburg has been on the disabled list since July 5. His next start could come for the Nationals, who have been using rookie RHP Joe Ross in his rotation spot.

RHP Doug Fister gave up a season-high three homers and was tagged with the loss Monday. He allowed eight hits and five runs in six innings against Arizona. “These guys are good hitters. I have to respect that,” said Fister, who has not won at home in more than a month.

RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) is back on a throwing program after a brief setback. “He is building back up,” manager Matt Williams said. Carpenter has been out since July 12.

INF Anthony Rendon, who hit his first homer Sunday at New York, was hitless in three at-bats Monday. His average fell to .277.

OF Jayson Werth, who came off the disabled list July 28 after recovering from a left wrist contusion, did not start Monday. Werth was retired as a pinch hitter in the ninth.

OF Denard Span (back spasms) worked out Monday at Nationals Park. “He will take light BP in the next few days,” manager Matt Williams said. “He has had no spasms so far.” Span has been on the disabled list since July 7.

RHP Max Scherzer will start Tuesday in the second game of the series against Arizona. It will be the third time he faces his former team, and the second time this season. He is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA vs. the Diamondbacks. He threw seven shutout innings at Miami in his most recent start.

3B Yunel Escobar, who hit a single in the fourth inning Monday, has a hit in five of his past six games. He is batting .312 this year but has seen his average dip in the past few weeks.

C Wilson Ramos is struggling at the plate, and his average is down to .235. He was hitless in 17 trips to the plate before he singled in the ninth inning Monday.