Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) said Tuesday there is no timetable for his next start after he made a rehab start Monday for Triple-A Syracuse. Strasburg gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings with an impressive 11 strikeouts and no walks while throwing 85 pitches, 55 for strikes. He has been on the disabled list since July 5, and he could be on track to pitch for the Nationals at home this weekend.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will start at home Wednesday against Arizona. He is 4-0 in his career against the Diamondbacks. He has made 19 starts this year for Washington and has given up 115 hits in 110 1/3 innings, but just five homers.

RHP Max Scherzer started Tuesday in the second game of the series against Arizona, and he gave up three runs in six innings and did not figure in the decision. It was the third time he faced his former team and the second time this year. “That’s what I pride myself on is having a plan,” he said. “That’s two consecutive games with three walks, and that’s frustrating to me because I take pride in not walking guys.”

3B Yunel Escobar led off the game with a homer, the second time he did that this year. Escobar added a single in the second inning after Washington batted around in the first. He ended up with two hits and is batting .315. He made a rare throwing error in the ninth, but RHP Jonathan Papelbon retired the next batter for the last out.

C Wilson Ramos hit a two-run single in the eighth inning to break a tie Tuesday in the Nationals’ 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks. He had two hits and now has 45 RBIs on the year; he is one of the leaders among NL catchers in RBIs. “I was trying to hit the ball in the air and try to bring in one of those runners, get that single. It made me feel excited. It’s a good day for me and now I can go back to sleep and try to have a good dream,” he said of the winning hit.