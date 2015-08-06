Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross will start Thursday afternoon in the series finale against Arizona. He is a former San Diego minor league player and will make his first start against a team from the National League West. He has allowed just 32 hits in his first 39 innings of work in the majors with an impressive 40 strikeouts with just four walks.

RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) threw a bullpen session about four hours before the Aug. 5 game. He has been on the DL since July 5 and could pitch for Washington at home this weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers.

INF Danny Espinosa got the start Wednesday at shortstop as slumping SS Ian Desmond got the night off. Espinosa was hitless in four at-bats and is hitting .246.

The Nationals called up RHP Blake Treinen from Triple-A Syracuse and sent RHP Aaron Barrett to Triple-A. Barrett was the losing pitcher Wednesday when he threw away a bunt single that led to two runs in the sixth inning

OF Jayson Werth had a sacrifice fly in the first inning. But he was hitless in three trips and his average fell to .200.

CF Denard Span (back spasms) hit in the cage on Aug. 5 -- the third day in a row he has done that -- and took groundballs and also hit on the field and took flyballs in the outfield before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

LHP Gio Gonzalez started at home Wednesday against Arizona. He went five innings and was not involved in the decision as he allowed eight hits and two runs with one walk and seven strikeouts. “I felt great. Can’t do nothing about their contact. Every ball they hit felt like they were putting it in play. That’s just basically it,” he said. “As a starting pitcher, you want to continue as long as possible, help out as much as possible, try to give your bullpen as much rest as possible. But it just sucks. I’ve got to do better than five innings.”

1B Ryan Zimmerman had a sacrifice fly in the first inning, just like Jayson Werth. And just like Werth, Zimmerman was hitless in next three at-bats and his average fell to .210.

3B Yunel Escobar led off the game with a long double to center after he led off the game on Monday with a homer. He ended the night with two hits and is hitting .317.

SS Ian Desmond did not make the start as INF Danny Espinosa made the start at shortstop. Desmond is hitting .189 in his last 30 games and his average is down to .214. Desmond did not play Wednesday.