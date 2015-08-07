Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross went six innings against Arizona, giving up five hits and one walk with no walks and seven strikeouts to even his mark to 3-3. Manager Matt Williams announced after the game Ross will stay in the rotation while veteran RHP Doug Fister heads to the bullpen as RHP Stephen Strasburg comes off the disabled list to start Saturday. “I felt good. I want to try and continue to help the team win,” Ross said.

RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) will be activated to start against the visiting Rockies on Saturday.

RHP Drew Storen, the Nationals’ former closer, had retired 19 batters in a row before giving up a walk with two outs in the eighth Thursday. He got the next batter, and he now has a 1.52 ERA.

RHP Doug Fister will head to the bullpen to make room in the rotation for the return of RHP Steven Strasburg, manager Matt Williams said.

1B Clint Robinson got the start in place of Ryan Zimmerman. He was hitless in four at-bats before belting a three-run homer in the eighth. “I put a good swing on it,” he said. Robinson, a 30-year-old rookie, is now hitting .265 with five homers in limited action.

RHP Blake Treinen was called up from Triple-A Syracuse, and he struck out three in a scoreless inning Thursday. In 33 relief appearances for Washington this year, Treinen is 2-2 with a 4.29 ERA.

RHP Blake Treinen was called up from Triple-A Syracuse as RHP Aaron Barrett was sent down. Treinen is 2-2 with a 4.29 ERA with the Nationals this year, and he did not allow a run in six games and 12 innings in his latest stint at Triple-A. Treinen came on in the ninth Thursday and retired three of the four batters he faced. “A little edge on him,” fellow reliever Matt Thornton said.

RHP Aaron Barrett was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday. Barrett was the losing pitcher Wednesday when he threw away a bunt single that led to two runs in the sixth inning. He is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA in 40 relief appearances this year.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start Friday at home against the Rockies. Zimmermann is 3-2 with a 3.80 ERA in his past seven starts. In his last start, against the Mets in New York on Sunday, he gave up three homers in one inning. He is 5-0 with a 2.20 ERA in his career against Colorado.

1B Ryan Zimmerman got the day off -- his first since coming off the disabled list July 28. However, he had a pinch-hit double in the seventh to give the Nationals a 5-3 lead over the Diamondbacks. Zimmerman has still not found his timing; he is hitting .213 this year.

SS Ian Desmond was back in the starting lineup Thursday after he got a day off Wednesday. He hit a solo homer and also had a double, raising his average to .217.