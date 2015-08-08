FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
August 9, 2015 / 2:13 AM / 2 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Stephen Strasburg is slated to come off the disabled list and start on Saturday for the Nationals against Colorado. He went on the DL on July 5 with a left oblique strain. He has made 13 starts this year and pitched 61 innings and allowed 73 hits. Last year he led the National League in strikeouts with 242 and had an ERA of 3.14.

OF Bryce Harper has progressed in his ability to take walks this year. Last year he walked just 38 times in 352 at-bats. In his first 347 at-bats this year he has 81 walks. He drove in a run in the first Friday, singled and scored in the fourth and walked and scored in the sixth. Harper also walked in the seventh but struck out to end the game in the ninth. The Nationals have lost six of their last eight games but Harper does not seem too concerned. “We have a great lineup,” he said.

INF Danny Espinosa got a start at second Friday as Anthony Rendon got a day off. He had two hits and scored two runs.

INF Anthony Rendon got the day off as Danny Espinosa made the start at second. “He is a little sore,” manager Matt Williams said of Rendon, who came off the DL on July 25 with a left quad strain.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann started Friday against the Rockies and stayed unbeaten in nine career starts against them. He gave up one run in 6 2/3 innings while throwing 106 pitches. He allowed just four hits and no walks with six strikeouts. Zimmermann is now 9-7 this year after he had allowed 11 runs in his previous three starts.

