Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg came off the disabled list to start on Saturday for the Nationals against Colorado.

OF Bryce Harper had two hits and scored twice on Saturday against the Rockies. He has now reached base in 11 of his last 14 trips to the plate. Harper also had a walk Saturday and entered the day leading the league in on-base average.

OF Jayson Werth got the day off as Clint Robinson started in left. Werth began the day with a batting average of .188. He was not needed of the bench as the Washington lineup had its way with the Rockies.

CF Denard Span (back spasms) has had a setback and is slated to head to the spring training facility in Florida.

1B Ryan Zimmerman had a pair of RBI hits in Saturday’s win over the Rockies. He has started slowly since coming back from the disabled list but has begun to make good contact in recent days. The Nationals need his bat to help protect Bryce Harper, who has shown an amazing willingness to take walks when pitchers don’t give him something good to hit.

INF Dan Uggla was placed on the 15-day disabled list with back spasms Saturday to make room for RHP Stephen Strasburg.

RHP Max Scherzer will pitch against the Rockies on Sunday in the series finale.

INF Yunel Escobar was not in the starting lineup due to illness but was available off the bench.