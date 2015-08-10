Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Drew Storen gave up two runs in the eighth in a 6-4 loss Sunday. The former closer gave up a grand slam in a loss Friday to the Rockies. “I gave up some groundballs and they found holes,” Storen said.

RHP Aaron Barrett was put on the 15-day disabled list with a right elbow sprain after the Nationals voided his option. He had been sent to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday. Manager Matt Williams said Sunday that Barrett did not tell the Nationals about his injury until after he had been sent to Triple-A.

OF Jayson Werth was back in the starting lineup Sunday after he got the day off Saturday. He had two hits, including a homer, but struck out in the ninth with the bases loaded in a 6-4 loss. Werth is batting .197 this year.

CF Denard Span (back spasms) told reporters Saturday he is not sure if he will be able to play the rest of the season. “I‘m just winging it. I don’t have a game plan. It’s been rough,” he said. Manager Matt Williams hopes Span can work out in Viera, Fla., while the Nationals are on a west coast road trip that starts Monday. Span is hitting .304. Washington is 11 games over .500 when he is in the lineup and eight games under when he is not.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will start on Monday for the Nationals. He will make the start on the road against the Dodgers as Washington begins a three-city road trip. In his last start at home with Arizona, he did not factor in the decision in an 11-4 loss on Wednesday.

1B Ryan Zimmerman hit solo homers in his first two trips to the plate Sunday. He ended up with three hits and is now hitting .227 with nine homers.

INF Dan Uggla (back spasms) was put on the disabled list Sunday to make room for RHP Stephen Strasburg on the 25-man roster. Uggla is hitting .191 in 110 at-bats.

RHP Max Scherzer pitched against the Rockies on Sunday in the series finale. He went six innings and gave up four runs, including a season-high three homers, and did not figure in the decision as the Nationals lost, 6-4. “It was one of those games where you can’t beat yourself up,” said Scherzer, whose ERA jumped to 2.44.

INF Yunel Escobar was back in the lineup at third after he missed Saturday’s game with an illness. He was hitless in five at-bats and his average is now at .307 after being around .330 just a few weeks ago.