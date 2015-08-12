Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RF Bryce Harper went 1-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Harper has reached base in 36 of the past 37 games.

OF Denard Span won’t be heading to Viera, Fla., where he was scheduled to work out as he recovers from a back injury. Bad weather in the Viera area forced the club to postpone Span’s trip until possibly next week, manager Matt Williams said. Span has missed 16 games since going on the disabled list with tightness in his back July 10 (retroactive to July 7). He experienced a setback Thursday but was scheduled to begin working out again in Florida.

LHP Gio Gonzalez, who is 5-0 in his past eight starts, scattered seven hits with six strikeouts and a walk in eight shutout innings Monday as the Nationals beat the Dodgers 8-3. “I just thought he was in command the whole night,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “The key for him is pitch count early, keeping it down as we spoke about today. That allowed him to get through eight. He pitched really well.” A sharp curveball enhanced Gonzalez’s effectiveness and put a lid on the Dodgers’ offense.

1B Ryan Zimmerman went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Zimmerman extended his string of games with RBIs to eight in a row.

SS Ian Desmond homered twice in the Nationals’ win over the Dodgers. It was the second multi-homer game in Desmond’s career and the first since he had one against the Marlins in 2010. Desmond went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.