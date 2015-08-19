Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RF Bryce Harper established career highs with four walks and four runs scored. He has reached base safely in 40 of his past 43 games. And during this stretch, Harper has 46 hits and 34 walks, five intentional, in 186 plate appearances. Harper has reached base safely in 101 of the 111 games he has played in this season and leads the majors with an on-base percentage of .455.

LF Jayson Werth batted leadoff for the first time since April 2013 and went 2-for-5 with a double, walk and three runs scored.

CF Denard Span (back tightness) went 2-for-3 and played five innings for Class A Hagerstown in his second rehab game after playing three innings Sunday in center field for Class A Potomac and going 0-for-2. Span, who has missed 35 games, was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 10 retroactive to July 7. He missed the first 12 games of the season with a right abdominal strain before coming off the disabled list April 19. In 59 games this season, Span is hitting .304 with a .367 on-base percentage, 37 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann allowed a career-high-tying three home runs while allowing nine hits and six runs, four earned, in six innings with one walk and six strikeouts. In 10 career starts against the Rockies, Zimmermann is 6-0 with a 2.51 ERA (61 innings, 17 earned runs).

1B Ryan Zimmerman broke a hitless streak of 17 consecutive at-bats with a double in the second and finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two walks. Zimmerman entered the game 3-for-23 on the Nationals’ current 10-game road trip that began Aug. 10 at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

INF Dan Uggla (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 18.

3B Yunel Escobar went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and four runs scored. The four RBIs are a season high and his most since he drove in four runs Sept. 11, 2014, at the New York Yankees.