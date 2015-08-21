Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg held the Rockies to two hits in seven innings, struck out five and didn’t issue a walk while allowing one unearned run in Washington’s 4-1 victory. Strasburg beat the Rockies for the second time in three starts since coming off the disabled list Aug. 8 after missing 28 games with a left oblique strain. In those three starts since he returned to the active roster, Strasburg is 1-1 with a 1.35 ERA. He has two walks and 25 strikeouts in 20 innings.

RF Bryce Harper went 2-for-5 with a double and a run Wednesday at Colorado. He tied his career high with his 26th double and had his 35th multi-hit game of the season. Harper is batting .311 (19-for-61) in August with a hit in 14 of his 17 games. He has reached base 41 of his past 44 games.

RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) began his rehab assignment at high Class A Potomac and allowed one run, one hit and one walk in one inning, throwing 15 pitches, 10 strikes. Carpenter was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12.

LF Jayson Werth went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run triple that broke a 1-1 tie. For the first time this season, he had multiple extra-base hits in one game. He hit leadoff for the second straight game, and in those games, Werth is 4-for-10 with two doubles, one triple, two RBIs and one walk.

CF Denard Span (back tightness) had the option of serving as the designated hitter Wednesday but chose to play center field for low Class A Hagerstown in his third rehab game. He went 2-for-2 with a walk and played five innings after playing three innings Sunday and five innings Tuesday in center field. He was placed on the disabled list for the second time this season retroactive to July 7.

2B Dan Uggla (back spasms) began his rehab assignment at low Class A Hagerstown, playing five innings and going 0-for-2 with a walk. Uggla was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8.