Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RF Bryce Harper went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. He has a hit in 15 of his 18 games this month while going 21-for-64 (.328). Harper has a hit in 23 of his past 27 games, going 30-for-93 (.323) in that span. Harper has reached base in 42 of his past 45 games.

RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to throw 20-25 pitches Friday for High Class A Potomac in his second rehab game. He threw 15 pitches, 10 strikes, on Wednesday for Potomac and allowed one run, one hit and one walk in one inning. Carpenter was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 17 retroactive to July 12.

INF/OF Tyler Moore was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left ankle sprain. Manager Matt Williams said Moore stepped on a ball in the batting cage Thursday and rolled the ankle.

CF Michael Taylor tied the game at 2 with a two-run homer to left-center in the seventh off Yohan Flande. MLB.com’s Statcast measured the blast at 493 feet, making it the longest homer in the major leagues this season. The previous longest was a 483-foot shot hit by Seattle’s Nelson Cruz on April 29 at Texas off Wandy Rodriguez.

RHP Aaron Barrett was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for INF Trea Turner. Barrett has been out since Aug. 8 due to a right elbow strain.

INF Trea Turner had his contract purchased from Triple-A Syracuse, where he was hitting .314 with 14 steals in 188 at-bats. He is the No. 12 prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com.

CF Denard Span (back tightness) is scheduled to continue his rehab assignment at Double-A Harrisburg on Friday and play seven innings. Had Low Class A Hagerstown not been rained out Thursday, Span would have played there. Instead, he worked out Thursday in Washington. He had the option of serving as the designated hitter for Hagerstown on Wednesday but chose to play center field for five innings in his third rehab game. Nationals manager Matt Williams said, “The fact that he felt good enough last night to play in the field again and chose to do that -- great sign for him and for us. We’ll get him seven (innings) tomorrow and hopefully, we can get him to nine and go from there.” Span was placed on the disabled list for the second time this season on July 10 retroactive to July 7.

2B Dan Uggla (back spasms) is scheduled to play five innings, more if he wants, in his second rehab game Friday at Double-A Harrisburg. Uggla began his rehab assignment Wednesday at low Class A Hagerstown, played five innings and went 0-for-2 with a walk. He was scheduled to play again Wednesday for Hagerstown, but that team was rained out. Instead, Uggla worked out in Washington. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8.