Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross will start on Saturday at home against the Brewers. Over nine starts in the majors this year, the rookie has given up 49 hits in 53 2/3 innings. Ross began the year at Double-A Harrisburg and was sent to Triple-A Syracuse after his first stint with Washington.

RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) began a rehab assignment Friday with Double-A Harrisburg. He pitched one scoreless inning as Harrisburg beat Portland, 11-6. He went on the disabled list July 17.

INF/OF Tyler Moore was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left ankle sprain. Manager Matt Williams said Moore stepped on a ball in the batting cage Thursday and rolled the ankle.

RHP Aaron Barrett was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for INF Trea Turner. Barrett has been out since Aug. 8 due to a right elbow strain.

INF Trea Turner had his contract purchased from Triple-A Syracuse, where he was hitting .314 with 14 steals in 188 at-bats. He is the No. 12 prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com.

INF Trea Turner had his contract purchased from Triple-A Syracuse before the game Friday. He was acquired from the Padres in December in a three-team deal that also included the Rays. Turner came on in the seventh on a double switch and went 0-for-2. How will Turner be used? “It depends on need,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “We were short on the bench. Turner gives us a lot of options. He has had a great year. He has the ability to put the bat on the ball.” Turner played shortstop most of his career but saw action at second base earlier this week at Syracuse, where he batted .314/.353/.431 with three homers, 15 RBIs and 14 steals in 48 games.

OF Denard Span (back tightness) went 0-for-3 with a walk Friday in a rehab game for Double-A Harrisburg. He scored twice. “Good progress,” manager Matt Williams said.

LHP Gio Gonzalez had his second bad outing in a row Friday against Milwaukee in the first game of a nine-game homestand. He allowed eight hits and five runs (four earned) in five innings as he was tagged with the loss. In his previous start, Gonzalez gave up six runs in 2 2/3 innings Saturday at San Francisco.

INF Dan Uggla (back spasm) began a rehab assignment Friday with Double-A Harrisburg. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and scored twice.

INF Yunel Escobar (hyperextended neck) left the game in the top of the first after he was hurt trying to catch a foul pop. Anthony Rendon moved from second to third and Danny Espinosa took over at second. Escobar is listed as day-to-day.