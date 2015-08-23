Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross, a rookie, gave up just one run in seven innings and picked up his fourth win in his 10th start of the year. “He threw some great changeups. I thought he pitched pretty well,” manager Matt Williams said. Ross began the year at Double-A Harrisburg and was sent to Triple-A Syracuse after his first stint with Washington.

INF Anthony Rendon, after recent struggles, had a big night. He drove in a run in the fourth with a double and then hit a solo homer in the seventh. It was just the second homer of the year for Rendon, who hit 21 last year.

CF Michael A. Taylor had two hits, including a two-run homer, and scored twice Saturday. “He has been great for us in RBI situations,” manager Matt Williams said.

LF Jayson Werth was not in the original lineup, but he had two hits. Werth got his average up to .200 in an injury-filled season. He was thrown out at third and home on the bases.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start on Sunday. The Wisconsin native is 4-1 with an ERA of 3.71 in six career starts against the Brewers. He is 2-0 with a 3.55 ERA in two starts at home against the Brewers.

INF Yunel Escobar did not play Saturday. He came out of Friday’s game in the top of the first with a hyperextended neck when he could not catch a foul ball down the third-base line. He is listed as day-to-day.

C Wilson Ramos had two hits and drove in a run with a double. He entered the game hitting .136 in his last seven games, .192 in his last 15 and just .136 in the last 30.