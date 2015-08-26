Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Tanner Roark (4-4, 4.54 ERA in 34 games, including six starts) was optioned to Class A Potomac with the intention of building up his pitch count for possible starting duty in September, according to manager Matt Williams.

OF Denard Span came off the disabled list after missing six weeks with a lower back injury.

RHP Max Scherzer, who was on track to pitch Wednesday against the Padres, will skip his turn in order to have him lined up to pitch in future series against the Cardinals and the Mets. Scherzer is slated to start Saturday against the Marlins.