Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg, a native of San Diego, started against the Padres on Tuesday and came away with his fifth win in six decisions against his hometown team. He has thrown four strong outings in a row since coming off the disabled list earlier this month. Strasburg gave up just two runs and two hits in six innings. He struck out seven with one walk. He hit 99 mph with several pitches in the first inning and retired the last 15 batters he faced. “His stuff was dominant. He was dominant,” San Diego interim manager Pat Murphy said.

RHP Tanner Roark was sent to Class A Potomac as CF Denard Span came off the disabled list Tuesday. Roark is 4-4 with an ERA of 4.54 in 34 games, with six starts. “It prepares him to start if we need to do that,” manager Matt Williams said of Roark, slated to make two minor league starts before returning to the Nationals.

INF/OF Tyler Moore (left ankle sprain) began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Tuesday. He went hitless in two at-bats during the first game of a doubleheader against Frederick.

OF Michael A. Taylor was not in the starting lineup as Denard Span came off the disabled list Tuesday. Taylor held down center field since Span went on the DL on July 10. “Michael has played a lot of games in a row,” manager Matt Williams said.

RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow sprain) got a third opinion on his injury, but no decision was made on his status, manager Matt Williams said Tuesday.

INF Trea Turner, who made his big league debut Friday, was a first-round draft pick of the Padres last year out of North Carolina State. He was in spring training this year with the Padres. He struck out as a pinch hitter Tuesday against San Diego. “He’s a good one,” Padres interim manager Pat Murphy said. “He has all of the qualities. He is a great kid.”

CF Denard Span came off the disabled list Tuesday and was the leadoff hitter against the Padres. It was the first game this season that the Nationals had their eight everyday top players in the lineup at the same time. Span was hitless in four at-bats but drew a walk and helped the Nationals drive up the pitch count of San Diego RHP James Shields.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will start Wednesday at home against the Padres. He was teammates in Oakland with RHP Tyson Ross, who will start for San Diego. It will be the 24th start of the year for Gonzalez, who has allowed 143 hits in 131 innings.

1B Ryan Zimmerman hit a grand slam off Padres RHP Bud Norris in the sixth inning Tuesday. It was his 10th homer of the year and first grand slam since July 7, 2013, also against the Padres. It was the first slam for the Nationals since Michael A. Taylor had one May 13 at Arizona. “It was a slider ... a little off the plate,” Zimmerman said of the pitch from Norris.

RHP Max Scherzer will skip his start Wednesday and instead will pitch Friday at home against the Marlins. The Nationals want to line Scherzer up to pitch against the Cardinals and Mets in upcoming series.

3B Yunel Escobar (hyperextended neck) started Tuesday after missing the previous two games, and he went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs and an RBI. He collided with a fan going for a foul pop Friday and came out of the game in the first inning.