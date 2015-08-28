Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross will start Thursday at home against San Diego. He is the younger brother of RHP Tyson Ross, who started for the Padres on Wednesday at Washington and got the win. Joe Ross began the season at Double-A Harrisburg. In 10 starts for the Nationals, he is 4-5 with a 3.56 ERA in 60 2/3 innings. The team is discussing shutting him down in September to limit his innings.

RF Bryce Harper is the National League leader in home runs (31), on-base percentage (.456), slugging percentage (.639) and wins above replacement. He had two hits and drove in three runs Wednesday and is now hitting .332, which ranks second in the league.

RHP Tanner Roark, sent down to the minors on Tuesday to build up his arm strength, pitched four innings and allowed three hits and no runs for Class A Potomac on Wednesday. He could join Washington’s rotation next month if the team shuts down rookie RHP Joe Ross.

OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) experienced a setback, manager Matt Williams said, and he has not played in a minor league rehab game since Aug. 19. Johnson hurt an oblique muscle on a violent sneeze, according to Williams. He is 5-for-16 in his rehab assignment with Class A Potomac.

CF Denard Span hit doubles in the first and seventh innings Wednesday. It was his first hits since he came off the disabled list Tuesday after missing 40 games with back problems. He will be a free agent after this year. The Nationals are 36-25 when he plays.

LHP Gio Gonzalez gave up seven hits and five runs, four earned, in 4 2/3 innings Wednesday against the Padres. “I was pounding the zone,” he said. He gave up singles to the leadoff man in each of the first four innings. “You still have to pitch, whether the windup or the stretch,” he said. The starting catcher for the Nationals was Wilson Ramos. Jose Lobaton was the catcher for Gonzalez in his previous 10 starts.