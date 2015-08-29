Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross allowed just one hit -- a bunt single -- and an unearned run in six innings to beat the Padres on Thursday. It was his first career start against the team that drafted him. “He pitched really well,” said manager Matt Williams.

OF Bryce Harper reached base in his first four at-bats Thursday and that meant he had reached in seven at-bats in a row -- the best of his career. He grounded out in the eighth. Harper has hit in eight games in a row.

OF Matt den Dekker was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday. Den Dekker played in 26 games this year with Washington and hit .184.

OF Michael A. Taylor came out of Thursday’s game when he ran into the wall in center while trying to track down a triple by Melvin Upton, Jr. He is listed day-to-day with a leg contusion. “He ran into that wall hard,” said manager Matt Williams. “We will see how he is tomorrow.”

INF Trea Turner, a first-round pick of the San Diego Padres in 2014 out of North Carolina State, was in the starting lineup at second for his first big league start. He played mostly shortstop in the minors this season after coming to Washington in June as a player to be named in a deal with the San Diego Padres from December.

OF Jayson Werth had two hits Thursday, including a solo homer. In seven games as a leadoff hitter this year he is hitting .357 with an on-base average of .424.

CF Denard Span is headed to the DL with hip problems and could be done for the year. He played Tuesday and Wednesday after he had missed 40 games with back problems. “Denard’s had a setback,” manager Matt Williams said. “He’s had issues with his back again. He’ll be placed on the DL with left hip inflammation. We’ll have a corresponding move tomorrow. It didn’t react well at all after the two days.” Is he done for the year? “Again, it’s 15 days, so we have to make sure that we’re mindful of him and his back and his hips. So, it’s unclear right now. I would imagine it’s going to be very tough for him to get back,” Williams said.

INF Ryan Zimmerman had two hits, including a homer, on Thursday. He had eight RBIs in the series against the Padres -- the most of any series this year.

RHP Max Scherzer will start on Friday. He will pitch at home against the Marlins and will make his 26th start of the year. He had a no-hitter in June but has struggled in recent starts.

INF Yunel Escobar left the game after he was hit by a pitch on the hand in the fifth inning Thursday. He is day-to-day. “X-rays are negative. We’ll see how it reacts in the morning,” said manager Matt Williams.