Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Matt den Dekker was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday when OF Denard Span went on the disabled list. The former Met entered the game in left field and was retired in his only at-bat.

OF Michael A. Taylor did not play Friday, one night after running into the wall while trying to catch a trip. He is day-to-day with a leg contusion.

INF Trea Turner, a first-round pick of the San Diego Padres in 2014 out of North Carolina State, was in the starting lineup at second for his first big league start. He played mostly shortstop in the minors this season after coming to Washington in June as a player to be named in a deal with the San Diego Padres from December.

OF Denard Span went on the DL on Friday and will have hip surgery Tuesday, according to manager Matt Williams. He will be gone for the rest of the season after playing in just 61 games.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start at home Saturday. He will face the Marlins, the team he threw a no-hitter against on Sept. 28 at Nationals Park. It will be his 27th start of the year and he has given up 167 hits in 160 innings.

RHP Max Scherzer started Friday and gave up four runs, including two homers, and was tagged with the loss. He has not won at home since throwing a no-hitter June 20 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. “I threw the ball well but it is frustrating to give up four runs,” he said. “I just need to execute. I am not kicking chairs (in frustration). My stuff is there.” Scherzer gave up one of the homers to Martin Prado. “He’s aggressive. He attacks the hitters. When you know that he’s trying to attack you, that’s when you have to be aggressive. There’s been a couple times when he’s made real good pitches and I just swing, and I get a hit,” Prado said. “It’s always a battle. That’s all it’s about. I respect him. He’s a real good pitcher. And he always battles.”

INF Yunel Escobar did not play Friday, one day after he was hit by a pitch in the hand and had to leave the game. He is day-to-day with a contusion.

C Wilson Ramos hit a homer Friday but the Nationals lost with ace Max Scherzer on the mound. “He threw pretty well. Just a couple of pitches up in the zone,” Ramos said.