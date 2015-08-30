FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 30, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start against the Marlins at home Sunday in the series finale.

INF/OF Tyler Moore is on a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse after he went on the disabled list on Aug. 21 with a left ankle sprain. He was 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run Friday for the Chiefs and 2-for-4 with a double on Saturday.

RHP Blake Treinen has not allowed a run in 10 games since he returned from Triple-A Syracuse. His ERA is down to 3.44 in 42 games out of the pen this year.

OF Michael A. Taylor pinch-hit Saturday after he suffered a right leg contusion Thursday.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann started at home Saturday against the Marlins, the team that he threw a no-hitter against at home Sept. 28. He gave up one run -- a solo homer to Justin Bour -- in seven innings to get the win. Zimmermann allowed one walk with four strikeouts while throwing 106 pitches, 72 for strikes. “It was good. My fastball was alive. My slider was pretty good,” he said.

INF Dan Uggla was sent to Single-A Hagerstown for a minor league rehab assignment.

INF Yunel Escobar did not play Saturday after he suffered a wrist contusion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.