Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start against the Marlins at home Sunday in the series finale.

INF/OF Tyler Moore is on a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse after he went on the disabled list on Aug. 21 with a left ankle sprain. He was 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run Friday for the Chiefs and 2-for-4 with a double on Saturday.

RHP Blake Treinen has not allowed a run in 10 games since he returned from Triple-A Syracuse. His ERA is down to 3.44 in 42 games out of the pen this year.

OF Michael A. Taylor pinch-hit Saturday after he suffered a right leg contusion Thursday.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann started at home Saturday against the Marlins, the team that he threw a no-hitter against at home Sept. 28. He gave up one run -- a solo homer to Justin Bour -- in seven innings to get the win. Zimmermann allowed one walk with four strikeouts while throwing 106 pitches, 72 for strikes. “It was good. My fastball was alive. My slider was pretty good,” he said.

INF Dan Uggla was sent to Single-A Hagerstown for a minor league rehab assignment.

INF Yunel Escobar did not play Saturday after he suffered a wrist contusion.