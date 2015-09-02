Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross experienced a stunning loss of control, walking six and throwing just 29 of 68 pitches for strikes before leaving after 2 2/3 innings Tuesday night. Ross walked just 11 men in 66 2/3 innings entering the game, but he said he had trouble gripping the ball because of the 89-degree heat and high humidity. He threw just nine of 32 pitches for strikes in the third inning.

C Pedro Severino had his contract selected Tuesday from Double-A Harrisburg, giving him his first taste of the majors. The 22-year old batted .249-5-34 in 90 games for Harrisburg, but his calling card is defense. In 331 career minor league games, Severino has nailed 38 percent of attempted base-stealers and is considered the top defensive catcher in the Nationals’ system.

LHP Sammy Solis was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse for his fourth stint with Washington in 2015. Solis is 1-1 with a 5.54 ERA in 10 games with the Nationals. Solis garnered a pair of saves over the last month with Syracuse, pitching to an ERA of 2.03 in 13 1/3 innings after being optioned back to the minors on July 30. Solis gives the team a third lefty out of the bullpen.

RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL, effectively ending his season. Carpenter allowed just one run in six innings, covering eight outings, with Washington.

RHP Aaron Barrett will undergo season-ending surgery on his sore right elbow, manager Matt Williams said. In 40 relief appearances this year, Barrett went 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA. He has been on the disabled list since Aug. 8.

CF Denard Span’s season-ending left hip surgery was a success Tuesday, manager Matt Williams said.

2B Dan Uggla was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. He had been out since Aug. 8 due to back spasms.

2B Dan Uggla (back spasms) was activated from a rehab stint Tuesday. Uggla batted .217 during his time in the minors, split between Class A Hagerstown, Class A Potomac and Double-A Harrisburg, with a homer and six RBIs in 23 at-bats. Uggla is batting just .189 with a homer and 14 RBIs in 57 games with Washington this year.

RHP Max Scherzer celebrates a homecoming of sorts Wednesday night when he starts for Washington in his native St. Louis. Scherzer is coming off a 4-3 loss Friday night to Miami. He hasn’t pitched in St. Louis since Sept. 24, 2008, when he absorbed a 4-2 loss while starting for Arizona. He lost April 23 to the Cardinals and RHP Michael Wacha -- his opponent Wednesday.