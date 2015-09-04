Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Grace was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, giving the bullpen a fourth left-hander. Grace worked in 17 games for Washington in April and May, going 2-1 with a 5.25 ERA. He faced on St. Louis batter Wednesday and gave up a game-tying hit. In 28 games at Syracuse, Grace pitched to a 2.40 ERA and allowed just one homer in 48 2/3 innings, recording a 63.6 percent groundball rate with his heavy sinker.

RHP Rafael Martin was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, adding depth to a bullpen that needs all the help it can get at this point. Martin pitched in four April games for the Nationals, giving up five runs over five innings but fanning 11, including five straight Boston hitters in his major league debut on April 15. He faced one St. Louis batter Wednesday, got an out and earned his first major league win. Martin was 5-5 with a 3.21 ERA in 46 games for Syracuse, notching 12 saves.

RF Bryce Harper (left glute tightness) departed after the top of the fourth inning Wednesday. His status for Thursday wasn’t known.

INF/OF Tyler Moore was activated from the disabled list Thursday. He missed the minimum 15 days due to a left ankle sprain.

CF Michael Taylor was scratched from the lineup about an hour before game time when he had a difficult time bending his right knee after batting practice. Taylor, who is batting .238 with 13 homers and 55 RBIs, has been playing with varying degrees of pain all season. It is not known if he will be able to play Thursday night when the Nationals host Atlanta.

CF Denard Span underwent season-ending left hip surgery Tuesday, and he should be back for spring training next year. Span played in just 61 games this year, batting .301 in 246 at-bats with five homers and 22 RBIs while going 11-for-11 on steals. His absence has left a big hole at the top of the Nationals’ order and is a prime reason why the team has struggled to score runs consistently.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann gets the start Thursday night when Washington starts a four-game home series with Atlanta. Zimmermann is coming off a 5-1 win Saturday night against Miami. This figures to be a good matchup for Zimmermann as the Braves are in a huge tailspin and have been impotent offensively for most of the past two months.

RHP Max Scherzer had a weird quality start, giving up 11 hits but only two runs in six innings. The key, according to Scherzer, was that he walked no one. He fanned 10, including five of seven hitters in one stretch, and recorded his 33rd double-figure strikeout game in his career. It was the second time this year he allowed 10 hits or more while striking out at least 10.