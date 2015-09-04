Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (back discomfort) threw in the outfield on flat ground before the game Thursday. He will miss his Friday start, but manager Matt Williams said Strasburg “feels good” and the Nationals hope he can make a start during the Mets series Sept. 7-9.

OF Bryce Harper, who was in the starting lineup Thursday after he left the game in the fourth inning Wednesday in St. Louis with left glute tightness, had a memorable game without even swinging the bat. He walked in all four trips to the plate and scored all four times. Harper did not swing at a pitch in the game. “He has been doing it all year,” said teammate Clint Robinson. “Kudos to him.” Harper has 104 walks and leads the league with an on-base average of .464.

RHP Tanner Roark will make the start at home Friday against the Braves. He will fill in for Stephen Strasburg, who complained of back spasms after he lasted just four innings in his last start Sunday at home. Roark won 15 games as a starter last year but has made just six starts this season while pitching most of the time out of the bullpen.

LF Clint Robinson had three hits and a career-high four RBIs in the win Thursday over the Braves. “Hitting can be contagious,” he said after a 15-1 win.

INF/OF Tyler Moore was activated from the disabled list Thursday. He missed the minimum 15 days due to a left ankle sprain.

RHP A.J. Cole was called up from Triple-A Syracuse before the Thursday game. He has spent most of the year in the minors, though he did make his big league debut with a start at Atlanta on April 28.

OF Michael A. Taylor (knee stiffness) was available off the bench Thursday. He fell on his knee on a throw from the outfield during the St. Louis series earlier this week, according to manager Matt Williams.

INF Trea Turner, a first-round pick last year by the San Diego Padres, got his first big league hit on Thursday. It was an infield hit in the seventh against the Atlanta Braves. He was hitless in his first nine at-bats.“He will get more of them,” teammate Clint Robinson said.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann started at home Thursday against the Braves. He allowed just two hits and one run in six innings and picked his fourth win in his last four starts. Zimmermann has not lost at home since June. “I‘m making pitches when I need to,” he said.

1B Ryan Zimmerman had three hits, with two doubles, and drove in four runs Thursday in the win over the Braves. He has two homers and three doubles in his last two games and 11 homers, 13 doubles and 37 RBIs since coming off the DL on July 28.“He is a rock in the lineup,” teammate Clint Robinson said.

3B Yunel Escobar had three hits and drove in three runs on Thursday. He is hitting .312 with nine homers and 46 RBIs.