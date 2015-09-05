Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Bryce Harper hit a solo homer in the first Friday against Julio Teheran. It was his first homer since Aug. 21 against Milwaukee and 32nd overall. He then led off the 10th with a single and scored on a walk-off homer by Michael A. Taylor.

RHP Tanner Roark, recalled to start Friday, allowed five hits and one run in 4 1/3 innings in his first start since late June. He did not figure in the decision. “It felt good to be out there again,” he said.

OF Michael A. Taylor hit a three-run, pinch-hit homer in the 10th to give the Nationals a 5-2 win Friday. It was his first career pinch-hit homer and his first homer since Aug. 22 against Milwaukee. Taylor has 14 homers this year and ranks among the best rookies in several categories. “It felt pretty good. It is a huge win for our team,” he said.

LHP Gio Gonzalez has struggled in his last few starts. He will take the mound Saturday at home against the Braves. The lefty is 5-3 with an ERA of 3.32 in 11 starts at home this year.

1B Ryan Zimmerman had two hits Friday, including a single with no outs in the 10th. He then scored when Michael A. Taylor hit a walk-off three-run homer. Zimmerman has hit in nine games in a row and has six homers in his last nine games.