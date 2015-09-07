Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross is being monitored as his innings mount, which explains part of the reason why the rookie was pulled after just 4 1/3 innings Sunday. The other reason was that he was starting to lose his control and speed, issuing three walks. He would finish allowing four runs and five hits over the course of 76 pitches. “The fact that his fastball came down is a sign that he’s tired,” manager Matt Williams said.

OF Bryce Harper hit a home run for a third consecutive game, this time connecting for an opposite-field shot to left-center in the third inning of Sunday’s romp. The homer came on an 0-2 pitch, and according to MLB.com, it’s the first time Harper has done that since his rookie season in 2012.

OF Jayson Werth continues to produce from the top of the Nationals’ lineup. After Sunday’s 1-for-5 performance, with a three-run homer, Werth is hitting .329 (23-for-70) with seven doubles, four homers, 16 runs and 11 RBIs from the leadoff spot.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was a late scratch Sunday, as the team wanted to give the veteran a day of rest before a big series against New York. Manager Matt Williams said he wanted “to get him off his feet” despite Zimmerman carrying a 10-game hitting streak into Sunday.

RHP Max Scherzer has made 36 career September starts and is 12-11 with a 3.09 ERA. Last season, he was 3-0 with a 2.48 ERA in five starts. He is 0-2 against the Mets this year; however, he has a miniscule ERA of 0.61 against New York.