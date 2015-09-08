Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Bryce Harper was 0-for-4 Monday and struck out three times, and he might have a hard time turning it around Tuesday against Mets RHP Matt Harvey. Harper is 0-for-17 with seven strikeouts and three walks in his career against Harvey.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start Tuesday against the Mets. He will face Matt Harvey, someone he has never matched up against. Zimmerman has made 23 starts in his career against the Mets, and he has allowed three runs or fewer 19 times.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was back in the starting lineup Monday after he had the day off Sunday. He had two hits, and his average is up to .249 after he hit safely in his 11th game in a row.

RHP Max Scherzer gave up three solo homers and could not hold a 5-3 lead against the Mets on Monday. He went six innings and allowed seven hits and five runs with a wild pitch and a balk that led to a run. His ERA is over 3.00 for the first time this year at 3.03. He allowed three homers in a game for the third time this year. “I‘m just disappointed I didn’t hold that lead,” he said.

SS Ian Desmond had two hits Monday. Since the All-Star break, he is hitting .288 with eight doubles and 10 homers.

C Wilson Ramos hit his second career grand slam Monday, giving the Nationals a 4-3 lead against Mets LHP Jonathon Niese. His first came in 2013 against Mets RHP Carlos Torres.