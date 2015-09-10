Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross has been moved to the bullpen, manager Matt Williams said on Tuesday. Ross is 5-5 with an ERA of 3.79 in 13 starts since he was called up from Double-A Harrisburg in June.

RHP Stephen Strasburg will make the start on Wednesday against the Mets. He has made 18 starts this year after he led the league with 34 last year.

OF Bryce Harper did not get a hit Tuesday against the Mets. It was the second game in a row he did not get a hit. He was hitless in three at-bats against Matt Harvey and is now 0-for-20 in his career against him. Harper remains among the league leaders in many categories and is an MVP candidate.

RHP Tanner Roark is slated to take the spot of rookie Joe Ross in the rotation. Roark is 4-4 with an ERA of 4.41 in 35 games, with seven starts. Roark figures to have a good shot to crack the rotation next year with Jordan Zimmermann and Doug Fister free agents who are likely to leave.

INF Anthony Rendon has a hit in 15 of his last 17 games. He had two hits Tuesday and is hitting .265.

OF Michael A. Taylor was out of the Nationals lineup Wednesday. He is nursing a sore right knee.

OF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) was in the clubhouse Sept. 8 but will do his rehab work elsewhere following surgery. He went on the DL Aug. 28 and is out for the year. Manager Matt Williams said there is not enough medical staff available to assist Span, due in part to expanded rosters in September. “He has to start rehabbing as soon as possible,” Williams said of Span, who will be a free agent.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann made the start on Tuesday against the Mets and gave up one run on three hits in 5 1/3 innings. He did not figure in the decision as he threw 100 pitches. “I had a lot of three-ball counts,” he said.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was not in the starting lineup Tuesday due to an oblique soreness, said manager Matt Williams. He was not used off the bench in an 8-7 loss.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was out of the Nationals lineup Wednesday. He is nursing a left oblique injury.

INF Yunel Escobar has a hit in 11 of his last 12 games. He had three hits Tuesday to lift his average to .320 but he hit into a double play to end the game with the eventual winning run on base.

3B Yunel Escobar was out of the Nationals lineup Wednesday. He was battling a fever.

SS Ian Desmond has eight doubles and 10 homers in his last 47 games. Danny Espinosa took over at short late in the game in a double switch. Desmond is a free agent and likely will be elsewhere next year, with Espinosa a possible candidate to start at short.