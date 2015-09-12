Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Tanner Roark will make his 36th appearance of the season and his eighth start when he faces the Marlins on Saturday. Roark, who is 4-4 with a 4.41 ERA, will have a tough task since his opposite number is Jose Fernandez of the Marlins. Fernandez is 15-0 with a 1.14 ERA in his career home starts, which means Roark will likely have to be at his best to give Washington a chance. Roark is certainly capable of pitching well -- he went 15-10 with a 2.85 ERA last year. Roark, who turns 29 next month, is highly competitive, throwing fastballs in the 91-93 mph range and mixing in curves, changeups and sliders -- all with downward movement.

INF Danny Espinosa, who bruised his right hand on Wednesday, is day-to-day.

INF Danny Espinosa, who bruised his right hand on Wednesday, is day to day. A strong defensive player, Espinosa has reached base in 18 of his past 22 games.

1B Clint Robinson’s wife is having a baby, and he’s with her in Arkansas. His status for this weekend is uncertain.

1B Clint Robinson’s wife is having a baby, and he’s with her in Arkansas. His status for this weekend is uncertain. It’s been a big year for Robinson, who was a non-roster invitee this year yet made the team out of spring training. He has run with that opportunity, leading all NL rookies in on-base percentage (.368). He also leads the Nationals with six pinch-hits and has been hot lately, hitting homers in consecutive games Aug. 29-30 and driving in a career-high four runs on Sept. 3.

LHP Gio Gonzalez got a no-decision on Friday against the Marlins. He pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits, two walks and one run. He threw 87 pitches, 50 for strikes.

1B Ryan Zimmerman (right oblique) hasn’t played since Monday and still can’t swing a bat.

1B Ryan Zimmerman (right oblique) hasn’t played since Monday and still can’t swing a bat. “He’s sore,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “We’re treating him aggressively. He hasn’t swung a bat in the past couple of days. We’re trying to get that calmed down as much as we can. The experience with obliques is that it takes a while. We’re trying to get him to the point where he can swing a bat. He’s had some rough luck.”