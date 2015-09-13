Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg is only 27, so there is plenty of time for him to become a consistent pitcher. So far, though, that consistency has been elusive. His two big seasons -- 15-6 in 2012 and 14-11 in 2014 -- have been followed by mediocrity. Strasburg went 8-9 in 2013, and he is 8-7 with a career-worst 4.30 ERA this season. He can become a free agent after the 2016 season; and, with Scott Boras as an agent, you can bet he will. If Strasburg has a big 2016, he can sign a lucrative, long-term deal. If not, he may opt for a one-year contract to try to prove himself again. Either way, 2016 is probably his last year in Washington.

RHP Drew Storen (fractured right thumb) is likely out for the season. He suffered the injury on Wednesday after slamming his locker in frustration following a loss to the New York Mets. Storen did not disclose the injury initially, but it was revealed on Saturday. Storen is 0-2 with a 9.22 ERA in his past 15 outings.

RHP Doug Fister has virtually disappeared, at least in terms of the pitcher he had been the past three years, when he averaged 13.3 wins per season. This year, he has just five wins, and his 4.45 ERA would be the highest of his career. Fister, 31, will be a free agent after the season and probably needs a fresh start somewhere else.

RHP Tanner Roark allowed just two runs in his start on Saturday against the Marlins. But make no mistake - this was not a quality start. For starters, he lasted just 4 2/3 innings. In addition, he allowed eight hits and one walk and was rather fortunate that Miami only punched across two runs.

RHP Lucas Giolito is a minor-league pitcher the Nationals are hoping can emerge in the near future. Giolito, 21, was the Nationals’ first-round pick in 2012 and spent this year between A-ball and Double-A, finishing 7-7 with a 3.15 ERA. Look for Giolito to start 2016 in Triple-A, putting him in position to help the big club at some point next year. His fastball touches 98 mph.

RHP Taylor Jordan, 26, was recalled from Triple-A. The 6-5, 210-pounder will likely pitch out of the bullpen. Washington’s ninth-round pick in 2009, Jordan has had brief stints in the majors in each of the past three years and has a career record of 1-8 with a 4.48 ERA. He has 18 big-league appearances, including 15 starts.

LHP Gio Gonzalez, who turns 30 next month, is still a valuable pitcher but is nowhere near the guy who went 21-8 with a 2.89 ERA in 2012. He hasn’t won more than 11 games in the three years since his breakout performance, and his current ERA of 3.88 is his highest since 2009.

RHP Max Scherzer, who faces the Marlins on Sunday, was 46 games over .500 from 2011 to 2014. Yet this year, he is only 11-11. This from a man who averaged 17.5 wins the past four years. His current ERA of 3.03 isn’t bad -- in fact, it’s better than he has posted in three of the past four years. But Scherzer has allowed 24 homers -- six more than he had last year and the year before -- and there are still three weeks left in his season.