#US MLB
September 15, 2015 / 3:35 AM / 2 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Wilmer Difo was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday. Difo hit .286 with five home runs and 53 RBIs between Harrisburg and Class-A Potomac. He was 1-for-8 in eight games with the Nationals earlier this season.

RF Bryce Harper (head) left Sunday’s game in the first inning due to dizziness after colliding with Marlins 2B Derek Dietrich while running the bases.

RHP Erik Davis was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday. Davis went 1-2 with a 3.88 ERA in 37 appearances in the minors this season.

OF Matt den Dekker homered in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game at Marlins Park after being inserted for injured RF Bryce Harper. It was den Dekker’s third home run of the season and the first since July 17 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. den Dekker grew up in nearby Fort Lauderdale and he had friends and family in attendance.

