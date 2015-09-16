Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg, Tuesday’s starter, was tagged with a loss to the Mets his last time out, going 7 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on five hits, while striking out a season-high 13 and walking one. He is 6-2 with a 2.48 ERA in 14 career starts against the Phillies.

RF Bryce Harper, knocked out of Sunday’s game against Miami after colliding with the Marlins’ Derek Dietrich, did not suffer a concussion, according to the team, though he complained of dizziness. He was in the starting lineup Monday against Philadelphia, and went 2-for-5 with his 37th home run of the season.

2B Anthony Rendon hit his second career leadoff home run on the first pitch of Monday night’s game, a fastball from Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola. It was also the eighth such homer by Washington this season, equaling Minnesota for the major league lead. “I made some pitches I shouldn’t have made, and they didn’t miss them for the home runs, obviously,” Nola said. “I felt like I was getting ahead of a lot of guys. I can lean back on that part and say I was being aggressive. But there’s definitely some pitches I wish I could go back and change.”

LF Jayson Werth went 2-for-6 with two home runs and five RBIs in Monday’s victory over the Phillies. His fifth-inning grand slam was the fifth of his career, and part of his 12th career multi-homer game. Afterward, he said he is most mindful of the season slipping away for the Nats, who remain 9 1/2 games behind the first-place Mets in the National League East. “I think about it a lot,” he said. “It’s not over by any means. We let this one slip through our grasp. It’s unfortunate and hard to swallow. You want to make the most of your opportunities. There’s a sense of too little, too late. Anything can happen, of course, but it’s been a tough go.”

RHP Jordan Zimmermann was presented with a 6-2 lead by his teammates Monday night in Philadelphia, but coughed it up when he allowed four runs in the sixth inning, including a three-run homer by Cody Asche. That left Zimmermann with a no-decision, after a night in which he gave up six runs on seven hits in six innings of work, while striking out eight and walking one. Of Zimmermann, Asche said, “It took three at-bats before he finally made a mistake to me.”

RHP Jonathan Papelbon blew his first save in 26 opportunities Monday night against Philadelphia, dating back exactly one year, to Sept. 14, 2014, while facing Miami for the Phillies. His misadventure -- which actually resulted in him earning the victory in an 8-7, 11-inning affair -- came hours after he declared that he was “one of the few that wanted to actually win” when he was in Philadelphia. He said that wasn’t on his mind when he gave up the game-tying home run to Freddy Galvis in the 10th. Nor was he particularly bothered by the blown save. “I’ve done that plenty of times in my career,” he said. “I‘m very familiar with that situation. But at the end of the day you play to win the game. Regardless of how it unfolds, you win the game, it’s a good day at the office.”