Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg struck out 14 batters Tuesday against Philadelphia. It was the 19th time in Strasburg’s six-year career that he recorded at least 10 punchouts in a game. In his previous start, he had 13 strikeouts against the Mets on Sept. 9. Strasburg fired eight shutout innings Tuesday, allowing just one hit and one walk.

RF Bryce Harper drove in all four of the Nationals’ runs against the Phillies on Tuesday. Harper hit two home runs in the 3-for-3 showing, and he ended the night tied with Colorado’s Nolan Arenado for the National League home run lead. Both have 39.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will be facing the Phillies for the third time this season Wednesday, but it will be his first start against Philadelphia since May 24. Gonzalez went 6 1/3 innings in both of his starts against the Phils. He allowed three runs on five hits and four walks in his season debut at Citizens Bank Park and limited the Phillies to one run on seven hits in his next outing against them.

3B Yunel Escobar scored twice Tuesday, both via Bryce Harper hits. Escobar has 69 runs in 125 games, and he has crossed the plate twice or more on 15 occasions, including Aug. 18, when he scored four times against Colorado.