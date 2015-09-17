Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Bryce Harper hit his 40th homer of the season and finished the three-game series against Philadelphia with four homers. Harper regained the National League lead in homers, passing Colorado’s Nolan Arenado. The 22-year-old also entered the game leading the NL in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, batting average and runs.

RHP Tanner Roark will be making his ninth start of the season Thursday against Miami. Roark has made 36 appearances this season, but just rejoined Washington’s rotation two weeks ago. Roark has started twice in September, throwing a combined nine innings, allowing three runs and 13 hits in those outings.

OF Jayson Werth homered twice on Wednesday, his second multi-homer game of the series. Werth his solo homers in both the fourth and sixth innings, his 10th and 11th of the 2015 campaign. He also hit two on Monday, including a grand slam against his former team. Werth, who spent 67 games of this season on the disabled list, has 13 multi-homer games in his career.

LHP Gio Gonzalez struck out 12 batters against the Phillies on Wednesday, tying a career high. It was the 13th career game in which the southpaw has registered at least 10 strikeouts and the second time he’s done it this season. His other 12-strikeout game came on Sept. 25, 2014, against the Mets.