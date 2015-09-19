Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Drew Storen (fractured right thumb) is out for the season. He sustained the injury Sept. 9 after slamming his locker in frustration following a loss to the New York Mets. Storen did not disclose the injury initially, but it was revealed Saturday. Storen is 0-2 with a 9.22 ERA in his past 15 outings.

RHP Doug Fister, part of the starting rotation to start the year, has settled into a bullpen spot. He threw two scoreless innings Thursday and has not allowed a run in his last four outings.

OF Bryce Harper had two hits in four at-bats on Thursday and lifted his average to .340. “I just want to win,” he said, when asked about winning a batting title. Harper was caught off third in a rundown after a grounder off the bat of Clint Robinson in the sixth. “We were (going) on contact,” he said. “I got caught in between.”

RHP Tanner Roark started Thursday in the first game of the series against the Marlins. He was tagged with the loss as he gave up eight hits, including two homers, and six runs in five innings as his ERA rose to 4.73.

INF Anthony Rendon has a hit in nine games in a row. Rendon has hit .425 during that stretch.

OF Jayson Werth has reached base 26 games in a row, after getting a walk in the second inning Thursday. He is one shy of his career-best.

RHP Max Scherzer will look for his first win at home since June 20 when he faces the Marlins on Friday. His last win at Nationals Park came when he threw a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his last start on Sunday in Miami he threw eight scoreless innings in a win over the Marlins.

INF Yunel Escobar (hamstring) started Thursday after he left Wednesday in the eighth inning. “He said he was good to go. He said he was fine today,” Nationals manager Matt Williams.

SS Ian Desmond had two hits Thursday, including his 18th homer of the year. He has gone deep at least 20 times in the three previous seasons. “It looks like he is getting back to form,” Desmond said of Marlins starter Jarred Cosart. Desmond, who will be a free agent, has hit .274 since the All-Star break with 11 homers.